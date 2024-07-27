Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has seemingly disrespected the club after he made an “irons” gesture on Instagram live.

The Colombian who arrived from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 is expected to leave Villa after just 18 months at the club.

The 20-year-old played backup to Ollie Watkins last season, and most notably scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Villa Park.

Duran makes West Ham gesture on Instagram live

The Villa man had been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the summer, but the west London club have cooled their interest after carrying out a number of background checks on the striker.

It now seems that Duran could be heading to Chelsea’s London rivals West Ham, and they are pressing ahead with a deal for the Colombia international.

The Hammers saw a bid worth £32m with a sell on clause plus youngster Lewis Orford rejected, but the London Stadium outfit haven’t given up hope.

Villa are believed to want £40m which would see them more than double their money having spent £18m to bring the striker to the Premier League.

West Ham are in the market for a forward with Michail Antonio, who has led the line for the past couple seasons not exactly prolific or getting any younger.

Duran appeared to drop a hint on a recent Instagram live as he made the “irons” symbol which is synonymous with West Ham and it seems he wants to join the club.

This is unlikely to go down well with his current employers given a deal has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

If Duran does complete a move to east London he’s certainly got the potential to become the regular goalscorer West Ham are looking for, but despite his obvious talent there have reportedly been question marks over his attitude .