Erik ten Hag backs £55m Manchester United star to emerge as key player this season

Erik ten Hag has backed midfielder Mason Mount to be a ‘very good player’ for Manchester United when fully fit.

A 36-time England international, Mount swapped Chelsea for Man Utd in a £55m move (per BBC Sport) last summer but missed large chunks of the 2023/24 campaign with a calf injury.

Mount was restricted to 20 appearances across all competitions, including only 14 in the Premier League — scoring once — and playing just a minute in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The midfielder’s struggles resulted in him missing out on the England squad that went all the way to the final of Euro 2024, while he was met with a level of disappointment from Manchester United supporters.

Ten Hag backs Mount to succeed at Old Trafford

Promisingly for Man Utd, Mount has already clocked up 90 minutes across two pre-season matches this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form, too, creating four chances combined across games against Rosenborg and Rangers, providing an assist in the latter.

And Ten Hag believes Mount could return to form and reemerge as a key player for Man Utd this season if he stays fit.

The Dutchman told reporters (via BBC Sport): “I don’t judge Mason because he was injured, but when he is fit he will be a very good player. You need certain types in a squad. He can play in different positions and I’m sure he will help the team.”

Next up for the Red Devils this pre-season is a clash against rivals Arsenal in California on Sunday at 1am (UK time).