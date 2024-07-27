Everton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Lyon defender Jake O’Brien on a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

After a season which was plagued by controversy, with the Toffees receiving a points deduction mid-way through for a breach of PSR, Evertonians will be looking forward to starting on a clean plate next month.

The club have been busy in the transfer window with both outgoings and incoming with the likes of Amadou Onana departing to join Aston Villa earlier this month.

However, there may still be more departures before the window closes with English centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite heavily linked with a move away from the club after his impressive season in Merseyside.

It seems like the club has got ahead of this as they have reportedly ‘agreed a deal in principle’ for Irish defender O’Brien who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lyon via Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims that the 23-year-old would be handed a five-year deal with his medical taking place over the weekend.

O’Brien joined the French giants from Crystal Palace last summer and went on to make 27 appearances in Ligue 1.