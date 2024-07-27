Sean Dyche highlights the qualities new Everton star can bring to squad

Sean Dyche believes new signing Jesper Lindstrom’s versatility and ‘hunger’ can help add another dimension to the Everton attack this season.

Everton completed the signing of the 16-time Denmark international on a season-long loan from Napoli on Friday, with Lindstrom joining Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam as the club’s summer arrivals so far.

Lindstrom can play in all three positions behind the main striker and despite struggling for Napoli last season following a big move from Germany — failing to register a single goal or assist in 29 appearances across all competitions — he’s already proven he has European pedigree with 14 goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt between 2021 and 2023.

Dyche believes the 24-year-old can add some extra quality and desire to the Everton forward line in 2024/25.

“Jesper is a player with very good ability who can operate in a number of different attacking roles, which will benefit us heading into the new season,” Dyche told Everton’s official website.

“He joins us with a range of different experiences. He is hungry and eager to succeed with us, and that’s a strong starting point as we look to add more productivity to our attack.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell added: “We’re delighted to have completed the loan signing of Jesper to further bolster our options at the top end of the pitch, having already brought in Iliman Ndiaye and the return of Jack Harrison.

“Jesper is a player we have been interested in for a long time. He has exciting attributes that we know Evertonians will appreciate and we look forward to working with him to help him produce his best football in an Everton shirt.”

Lindstrom ‘ready’ to show why he should stay at Everton

Everton hold a permanent option in their loan deal for Lindstrom, so it’s now up to him to prove he deserves to stick around.

The midfielder already has a wealth of experience in football, including playing 11 times in the Champions League and winning the 2022 Europa League with Frankfurt.

Lindstrom is hoping to call upon those past successes to drive him forward toward a long career on Merseyside.

“I feel like all of the experiences I’ve had so far have readied me for this moment,” Lindstrom said. “I’ve played in a few different leagues now, I’ve played international football and in the Champions League and Europa League. I feel like I’m ready. I feel like I can help the team and that is what I want to do. I want to show the fans that I’m here.

“This is a season for me to come back on track. I think this is a very good fit for me and I’m ready to show why I should stay here.”