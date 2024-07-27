Pep Guardiola has admitted that as things stand right now Savio will be the only signing Manchester City make this summer.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Premier League champions, who are currently in America on their pre-season tour, and face AC Milan in New York on Saturday having lost their first pre-season friendly 4-3 against Celtic.

Guardiola’s men were pushed all the way by Arsenal in the title race last season, but so far only Brazilian winger Savio has arrived at the Etihad as the club look to become the first side ever to win five Premier League’s in a row.

Savio the only signing City will make?

City of course have a very good squad already, but the lack of activity has been considered a surprise.

It must be said that closest rivals Arsenal have only completed a deal for Italy international Riccardo Calafiori, whilst Liverpool who finished third are yet to sign anyone.

A number of players have been linked with leaving the club including Kevin De Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson, who have both been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro-League.

Guardiola has come out and said that De-Bruyne will be staying, despite only having a year left on his deal, whilst the Spaniard expressed that he would love it if Ederson stayed.

However, when asked about whether the club would be doing any further business this summer Guardiola said right now they wouldn’t be, but that could maybe change if someone left.

“More signings after Savinho? Right now, no,” he said.

“If someone leaves at the end, maybe, but if no one leaves, I think we’ll stay as we are.”

City will be desperate to win more silverware next season, in what could be Guardiola’s last campaign in charge, and getting their hands on the the Champions League will be right at the top of their priorities, but you can’t help but feel they might need a couple more quality additions in order to achieve that.