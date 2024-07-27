Leicester City defender Harry Souttar seems to be heading for the exit door at the King Power after being left out of the squad for Friday’s pre-season friendly against Palermo.

It’s been a turbulent summer for the Foxes after winning the Championship title last season, and they have lost both manager Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

The club have subsequently appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager and have made some additions to the squad to ensure they have the best chance of survival.

Souttar set to leave Leicester

The Foxes have signed the likes of Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, whilst winger Issahaku Fatawu has made his loan move from Sporting Lisbon permanent.

However, a number of players are also set to leave the King Power, and one of those is Australian international Souttar.

The defender was left out of the squad for the pre-season friendly against Palermo despite being involved in the first two games against Villarreal and Shrewsbury.

It’s been reported that the 25-year-old could be set to leave the club on loan, and a number of Championship clubs are said to be interested with Sheffield United and Souttar’s former club Stoke said to be leading the race.

The Australian joined Leicester from Stoke in January 2023 for £15m and made 12 appearances in the Premier League, but couldn’t help the club avoid relegation under Brendan Rodgers.

Souttar wasn’t in favour under Maresca last season and made just four appearances in all competitions under the Italian.

Despite the arrival of a new manager it would appear that Souttar’s future at least temporarily lies away from the King Power, and he will have likely dropped further down the pecking order following the arrival of Okoli.