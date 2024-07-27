Journalist Dean Jones claims Villa striker Jhon Duran is starting to get frustrated with his club for not facilitating a move to West Ham.

The deal has been close to being done several times the past two weeks but nothing has happened yet as Aston Villa are adamant not to sell him below £40m asking price.

According to Jones, Emery is also keen to offload Colombian international as soon as possible, but exit hasn’t happened yet.

“They (West Ham) are obviously in for Jhon Duran at Aston Villa. He wants the move, he wants to join West Ham, he wants to be the main man. He’s a bit frustrated. I think he’s starting to agitate a little bit in terms of wanting this move,” – Jones said.

“Again, I don’t think Unai Emery is a huge fan of Jhon Duran in terms of the way he conducts himself, so I can believe that Aston Villa are letting him go.” – finished Jones.