401-time Premier League star names Liverpool legend as his toughest-ever opponent

Kevin Nolan has had his say on who is the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Nolan enjoyed a wonderful career of his own, playing 401 times in the Premier League alone during spells at the heart of the midfields of Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United, scoring 50 goals along the way.

During that time, Nolan went head-to-head with some of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, including Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira, David Silva and Roy Keane.

However, there’s one man who stands above them all in Nolan’s experience: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

“The one who always stands out is Stevie. Stevie’s the top one because he could do anything,” boyhood Liverpool fan Nolan told talkSPORT when asked who was his toughest-ever opponent.

“Everyone doesn’t realise how good he was because like until you’re actually there and you think actually I’ve got him, I’m having a good game here, I’m doing alright.

“Next minute he’s just scored a goal and you’re thinking ‘didn’t see that one there’. It was just the way he was. He had a fire.

“I remember playing against Robbie Fowler years and years before. We played them behind closed doors and it was about Robbie getting back for an injury but also Gerrard played in that game.

“That’s when I just realised he was head and shoulders above everybody on that game and that day.

“I’ve got to say Stevie. He was a legend of the game.”