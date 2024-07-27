LAFC advancing in talks for sensational World Cup winner available for only €10m

Los Angeles FC aren’t the first team that you’d think of as a potential destination for a World Cup winner, with respect.

However, it’s a sign of their emerging importance in MLS that they’ve signed two players to have held aloft the trophy in recent years.

Both Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris now find themselves on the club’s roster, and until recently, the brilliant Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini could also count himself amongst the playing staff.

World Cup winner Griezmann could sign for LAFC

To that end then, it’s probably not too much of a surprise that the club are now setting their sights on sensational Atletico Madrid talisman, Antoine Griezmann.

According to L’Equipe (subscription required), the MLS outfit have been making progress with the Frenchman regarding a transfer over the past few weeks.

What’s more, with a year left on his contract, the 33-year-old is available for a knockdown €10m.

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann could join LAFC

Considering he cost Barcelona €120m just five years ago (transfermarkt), LAFC would be getting themselves a serious bargain.

Griezmann might not be the same player that he once was, but he shouldn’t have any problems at all adapting to MLS.

He would join other ex-La Liga stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in making the move to the US to see out their careers.

If he does end up making the switch, that will mean that Diego Simeone will have lost Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata in the same window.

Clearly, therefore, the Rojiblancos need to be in the market for a new striker, and will be looking for one regardless of whether Griezmann stays or goes.

