Latest update on £100m ace will interest Newcastle fans

With Financial Fair Play enveloping clubs like an omnipresent dark cloud these days, it’s long been felt that Newcastle would have to get rid of one of their star signings this summer.

Losing out on a European spot has clear disadvantages commercially, even if a lack of matches in 2024/25, when compared to those teams expected to be around them, is of obvious benefit.

The fact remains that the Magpies and their opponents have to ensure that they stick within the boundaries of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle confident of keeping £100m man

In order to do so, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are likely to have to get creative in terms of length of player contracts, deferral of wages etc., though they’ll still want to ensure that they can keep hold of their best players.

After all, the North East giants want to continue moving forward rather than making backward steps.

Fortunately, in the case of Anthony Gordon, they’ve got him for another season at least according to TeamTalk.

The outlet note that the club are increasingly confident of keeping the England international, whom they rate at £100m.

Having Gordon, along with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, pulling on the black and white shirt again in 2024/25 is surely what the fans were hoping for at the beginning of a summer where they could be forgiven for being very nervous indeed.

The owners deserve a lot of credit for keeping the majority of the Magpies first-team squad together, and another further upside is that in so doing, Eddie Howe is unlikely to be assuaged by overtures from the FA regarding the England job.

With Sandro Tonali to soon return also, if the squad can hit the ground running at the start of the season, there’s every chance that some longed-for silverware could be heading their way by the end of the campaign.