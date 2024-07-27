Leeds United’s technical director Gretar Steinsson has travelled to Germany in order to try and complete a deal for Austrian International midfielder Dejan Ljubicic.

It’s been a difficult summer for Leeds, who after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League are facing the prospect of having to sell a number of their star players.

Teenager Archie Gray has left for Tottenham in a deal worth £40m, whilst the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been strongly linked with moves to the Premier League.

Steinsson travels to try and complete Ljubicic

Leeds are in tricky position, particularly in midfield having also lost Glen Kamara to French side Rennes, but it appears they have identified a possible replacement.

The Whites are trying to complete a deal for FC Koln midfielder Ljubicic, and have reportedly already had a bid of £3.37m rejected for the Austrian.

MOT Forum have reported that Leeds are set to test Koln’s resolve with an improved offer and have sent technical director Steinsson to Germany to try and get a deal over the line.

The Austrian only has 12 months left on his contract with the German second division side, so it would seem the two clubs should be able to strike a deal.

The 26-year-old joined the German outfit in 2021 from Austrian side Wien and has scored eight goals in 83 appearances for the club.

The midfielder has some versatility and can also play on the right side of midfield and as a number six, which could appeal to Daniel Farke.

Leeds currently have Ethan Ampadu among their midfield ranks and Ljubicic could be a good partner for the more defensive minded Welshman.

The Whites will need to add more quality as they look to get out of the Championship at the second time of asking, and they are likely to have a sizeable budget to reinforce their squad given the players they will likely have to sell.