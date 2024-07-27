Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare is the subject of transfer interest from Marseille, according to reports.

Soumare joined the Foxes from Lille in July 2021 and played 59 times across all competitions during the course of his first two seasons at the club.

However, after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the former France youth international was loaned to Sevilla last season.

Soumare played 34 times for the Spanish side across all competitions while he finished first among his teammates for possessions won in the middle third (77) in La Liga play.

Sevilla were understood to hold a permanent option in Soumare’s loan, but their failure to qualify for European football made it difficult to complete a transfer and ultimately, he returned to the King Power Stadium.

However, Soumare may not be sticking around for the Foxes’ Premier League return with Marseille insider La Minute OM reporting that Les Phocéens are interested in acquiring the midfielder this summer.

Even despite the summer sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, Leicester are well stocked in the midfield department.

New manager Steve Cooper is spoiled for choice, with Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury and new arrival Michael Golding all at his disposal, on top of the returning Soumare.

With that in mind, and coupled with the club’s difficult position when it comes to PSR, Leicester may decide to cash in to raise funds for other key areas of the pitch.