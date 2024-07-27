Newcastle United are understandably putting up a fight when it comes to deciding the future of top attacking talent Anthony Gordon.

Sources with a view of the situation developing between Liverpool and the Magpies have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds have begun renegotiating with the club for the England international.

However, Eddie Howe’s men are understood to have once again made clear that the former Everton star is not for sale this summer.

“Anthony Gordon is a crucial player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” the manager previously admitted via Fabrizio Romano. “Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions. In those last few weeks it was very, very difficult. But it will be ok with Gordon.”

How are Newcastle United looking to respond?

It’s CaughtOffside’s understanding that Newcastle are keen to extend Gordon’s contract following a productive campaign from the footballer.

The 23-year-old (whose current contract is set to expire in 2026) registered 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) last term.

Decision-makers at St. James’ Park now want to keep the player at Tyne and Wear until the summer of 2029, with talks over a renewal set to take place shortly.

It’s worth noting that, at this time, Liverpool aren’t the only potential suitor for the left winger’s services. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are also thought to be keen.