Harry Maguire has been impressed by Leny Yoro’s start at Manchester United, but warned people to remind themselves that he’s really young.

After a quiet start to the transfer window United have completed the signings of teenage centre back Yoro from Lille and striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The Red Devils are also in talks over moves for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Maguire impressed by Yoro

It’s evident that one of United’s main priorities is strengthening their defence ahead of the new campaign, and the club had seemingly identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their main target, but have seen two bids rejected by Everton who value the defender at £70m.

The club switched their attention to Yoro, and despite the 18-year-old’s preference to join Real Madrid, United were able to convince the Frenchman to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Considering he only had one year left on his contract the initial £52.2m fee for the defender does seem on the steep side, but if he does well no one will mention the price tag.

Erik ten Hag wasted no time in throwing Yoro into action and the centre back played 45 minutes of the 2-0 win against Rangers two days after completing his move.

Yoro impressed in the friendly and is likely to have his next taste of action in a United shirt against Arsenal on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Maguire, who is a senior defender at United has been impressed with Yoro’s start but urged caution with the defender as he’s still very young.

“We must remind ourselves he is really young, there are gonna be mistakes but he has every attribute of a centre back in the modern game, so I’m sure he’s gonna have a bright future,” he told The Athletic.

“It’s our job as senior centre backs, my job, to help him along, communicate well, let him know what to expect.”

Maguire endured a difficult campaign and missed both the FA Cup final and Euro 2024 through injury, and the defender’s future is up in the air given he’s only got a year left on his deal, although the club do have an option to extend it for a further year.

The England international was subject to interest from West Ham last summer, who had a £30m bid accepted by United but so far in this window no suitors have come forward.