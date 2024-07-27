Man City outcast backed to make Everton move by former coach

Kevin Nolan believes a move to Everton could be the best option for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder joined the Premier League champions from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 but injuries and competition for places have limited him to just 31 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Phillips — a 31-time England international — was loaned to West Ham United for the second half of the 2023/24 season but struggled to have the desired impact, playing just 10 games across all competitions and totalling only 320 minutes.

This summer, Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium and Everton are one of the teams understood to be most interested

Nolan was David Moyes’ assistant coach during Phillips’ spell with the Hammers and he believes a switch to Goodison Park might be just what the 28-year-old needs to get back on track.

Nolan backs Sean Dyche to get Phillips back on track

“Sean Dyche is someone who would give him the support that he needs,” Nolan told talkSPORT.

“He’s got a really good backroom team and how they use the fitness coaches so being around them will help him.

“He’ll also be at home, which was a major thing with him coming down to London.

“He’d just had a baby, but everybody forgets about all of those things when we’re moving here, there and everywhere and our wives and kids are going off to another place while we get them set or they’re looking at houses.

“To come and try and bed in when his missus has just had a baby and stuff like that, it was a difficult time for him – off the field, as well as on.

“I think he has (got a fire in his belly) and it’s not for anyone else, but it’s sort like ‘I’ll show you’ and it’s for himself more than anything.

“He’s definitely got the ability and I truly hope that he gets back to where he was a couple of years ago and I’ve got no doubt that when he does, England will come knocking again.”