Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch international defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can get the deal done.

According to a report from Inter Live, the Dutch International could be on the move this year and Manchester United remain keen on securing his signature. Erik ten Hag is an admirer and he is looking to convince the Manchester United hierarchy to offer at least €20 million for the Dutch international.

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are willing to accept the offer if it arrives. Manchester United are determined to sign the player and they want to get the deal done at all costs. In addition to that, the report claims that Manchester United could consider offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal to sign the Dutchman as well.

Dumfries has a contract with the Italian club until 2025, and it would make sense for Inter Milan to cash on him this summer. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer for next summer.

Dumfries would be a useful addition

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the full back areas as well. Dumfries has proven to be a quality performer for the Italian champions and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will look to hit the ground running and transform Manchester United in the wide areas.

If the Red Devils can get the deal done for a fee of around €20 million, the transfer could look like a bargain in the long term. The defender is at the peak of his powers and he could make a big difference next season.