Manchester United are interested in the Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani.

The midfielder has caught the attention of the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

The midfielder is valued at around €30 million and a report from Inter Live claims that Manchester United could submit an offer for him. The report further adds that they could look to sign the Albanian in a part-exchange deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old full back is expected to leave Manchester United and the report states the Red Devils could use him to sweeten the deal.

Wan-Bissaka has a contract with Manchester United until 2025, and they need to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year. If they can use him to sign Asllani, it could prove to be a wise decision.

Asllani could improve Man United

Meanwhile, the defensive midfielder will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the transfer goes through. He will help Manchester United tighten up defensively, and his arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Manchester United need someone who can break up opposition attacks and win the ball back for his side.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Manchester United will help nurture him into a top class player in the coming seasons, and it remains to be seen whether the defensive midfielder can fulfil his potential with them.

Manchester United have been linked with Denzel Dumfries as well and therefore selling Wan-Bissaka this summer would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.