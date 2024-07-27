Man United show interest in 13-G/A midfielder on Chelsea radar

Manchester United are interested in signing the RB Leipzig midfielder this summer.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can win the race for his signature.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United have shown interest in securing his services and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition from Chelsea and Manchester City. The Premier League clubs are keen on signing the Spanish midfielder as well.

However, Spanish giants Barcelona are very much in the race as well and they are confident of winning the race for his signature.

Olmo had an impressive campaign with the Bundesliga outfit last season and he was exceptional in the Euro 2024 with Spain. The midfielder was one of their best players and he helped them win the tournament.

It is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his signature this summer. The technically gifted midfielder can slot in as the attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity from the wide areas.

Man United and Chelsea keen on Dani Olmo

Manchester United need to add more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. They have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity. The Spanish could prove to be a quality acquisition. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could hit the ground running. He scored eight goals and five assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on securing his signature as well and it remains to be seen whether the Blues come forward with an official proposal to sign him. They will need to add more quality in the final third as well. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season.

The opportunity to join Manchester United or Chelsea could be an exciting option for the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.