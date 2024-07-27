Man Utd, Arsenal & Bayern set to miss out on 10g/15a forward with decision made

Xavi Simons has made his decision to remain at RB Leipzig for another season, according to reports.

The Netherlands international shone on loan with Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24, notching 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions to help the club finish fourth in the Bundesliga, reach the Champions League last 16 and win the DFL-Supercup.

Reports that Simons didn’t want to return to Paris sparked rumours that the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal were lining up moves for the attacking midfielder.

However, Leipzig then emerged as the surprise frontrunners to bring Simons back to the club on loan, with manager Marco Rose publicly stating their intentions just a week ago.

“We’re hoping that he will be back,” he said.

“We are still working on him and are optimistic. We’re fighting for him and that’s why for me he’s still one of our players, even though we don’t have our hands on him. For me, Xavi is an RB player.”

Simons to return to Leipzig on loan, Bayern to target Doue

Now, according to Sky Sports Germany, Leipzig are on the verge of completing another loan deal for 20-time international Simons through the 2024/25 season.

Of course, Simons joining Leipzig on loan would open the door to other clubs returning for him next summer.

However, it appears Bayern Munich won’t be one of those clubs, with Sky reporting that the Bavarians will now turn their full attention to Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue.