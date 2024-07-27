Man City star blasts ‘completely false’ reports that he’s ‘affected’ by teammate form

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has hit back at reports suggesting he has been ‘affected’ by the praise received by teammate Stefan Ortega.

Ortega joined the Cityzens at the start of the 2022/23 campaign as back-up to Ederson, but has played a far more prominent role than expected.

The German has made 34 appearances across all competitions since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding just 27 goals. Ortega’s playing time has been boosted by injury problems for Ederson, with the 31-year-old playing an important role in City’s title charge at the end of last season.

Recent reports have linked Ederson with a move away from Manchester City, with Saudi Arabia touted as a potential destination for the 25-time Brazil international, while Ortega would be expected to step up as the No.1 in the event his counterpart leaves.

Ederson hits back at ‘completely false’ reports

A recent report from The Athletic claimed Ederson had been ‘affected by praise Stefan Ortega received’ during the course of last season. However, the 30-year-old has hit back strongly at that claim.

Addressing the article on his Instagram story, Ederson wrote: “Clarifying that the note published by The Athletic yesterday refers to whether my alleged dissatisfaction with a colleague.

“It is completely false, The supposed reported day was without a doubt, one of the hardest days of my career, when I suffered a fracture that prevented me from playing in the final stretch of the season and consequently representing my country in Copa America.”

He added: “At the time of the injury, my thought was only to continue in the match, defending City in the contest for the conquered title.

“But the emotion of the match would be greater than reality and fatally, I would have no way to continue as I would like because of the damage it caused, completely hindering my field of vision.

“I stay focused on the preparation of the season. EM31.”

Ederson’s wife, Lais Moraes also took to social media to respond: “Get better information first. This is totally fake news.”

Ederson has been present with Man City for their pre-season preparations and played the second half of their 4-3 friendly defeat to Celtic in North Carolina during the week.

Up next for Pep Guardiola’s men is a clash with AC Milan at Yankee Stadium, New York, on Saturday.