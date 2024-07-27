Mikel Arteta has revealed what it will take for his Arsenal side to finally dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

After yet another season of almosts, the Gunners must now prepare for the upcoming campaign which will kick off in only a few weeks.

Currently on their pre-season tour in America, the North London club played their first game against Premier League rivals Bournemouth earlier this week where they won 5-4 on penalties after the contest finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The Gunners will now face Manchester United in the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning with the likes of Gabriel and Kai Havertz reuniting with the squad after returning from the Copa America and European Championship.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Arsenal boss was asked about next season and what it would take to finally overcome his former boss.

“114 points” He said via Goal.

“If we do that, we win the league for sure. This is the objective, from there we’ll see what we get. Earn the right to win it and have the biggest probability over the opponent.”

In order to help them achieve this goal, fans will be hoping that the club can bring in some new signings that will take them to the next level.

One of which seems to be Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori who is reportedly on his way to London via Fabrizio Romano.