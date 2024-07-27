Eddie Howe attempting to convince senior Newcastle star to stay put

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has held talks with Kieran Trippier in a bid to persuade the defender to remain at the club this summer, according to reports.

The England international — who featured six times in the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2024 final this summer — joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Since then, he’s established himself as a key player, notching four goals and 21 assists in 92 appearances across all competitions, while often donning the captain’s armband.

But Trippier is now entering the final year of his contract and, per Capology, is among Newcastle’s highest-paid players on £120,000 per week.

Recent reports have heavily linked Trippier with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq most prominently mentioned.

However, according to The Times, Magpies boss Howe has held recent meetings with Trippier to stress his importance to the team and try to convince him to remain at St. James’ Park.

Although Howe is keen to keep Trippier around, it’s understood new sporting director Paul Mitchell wants to sell a number of veteran stars this summer in order to bring down the average age of Newcastle’s squad.

According to Transfermarkt, the average age of Newcastle’s current squad is 26.9, with only West Ham United and Fulham (both 27.8) boasting older groups of players among Premier League clubs.

Alongside Trippier, fellow senior players Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have been linked with exits, although no bidders have yet come forth.