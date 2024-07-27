Paul Mitchell looking to reduced Newcastle average age with key sales

Newcastle United are looking to sell several senior players this summer in order to reduce their average age, according to reports.

The Magpies have endured a slow summer so far with the conversion of Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea into a permanent transfer and the arrival of Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest their most eye-catching moves so far.

Meanwhile, the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have been sold, while Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Jeff Hendrick have all left at the end of their contracts.

But despite a relative lack of incomings, the focus right now may well remain on getting players out of the door.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that sporting director Paul Mitchell — who arrived this summer following a spell at Monaco — is currently focused on getting rid of more ‘senior players’ in order to craft a younger and more vibrant squad for manager Eddie Howe.

Which senior players could leave Newcastle this summer?

According to Transfermarkt, the average age of Newcastle’s current squad is 26.9, with only West Ham United and Fulham (both 27.8) boasting older groups of players among Premier League clubs.

Among the veteran stars who could leave Newcastle this summer are — via Geordie Boot Boys — Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and even club captain Kieran Trippier, with the latter reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.