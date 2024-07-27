Exclusive: North London giants battling with Liverpool for signature of exciting 26-year-old Euro talent

It’s been a very quiet transfer window for Liverpool so far, but that could all be about to change.

The Arne Slot era finally got underway in earnest on Friday night, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal giving the Reds a 1-0 win over Real Betis in their pre-season game in Pittsburgh.

Liverpool in three-way battle for Chiesa

There were certainly a number of passages of play where there was already evidence of Slot’s influence, and that bodes well for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

They do need to get players through the door, however, and they’re unlikely to get it all their own way with one of their reported targets.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of their transfer plans, brilliant Juventus star, Federico Chiesa, remains a player of huge interest.

The Serie A giants are apparently in talks to extend the Italian winger’s contract, but the 26-year-old is aware of the interest elsewhere, and wants to see if other offers are forthcoming before responding to Juventus’ own offer.

Chiesa’s contract expires in 2025, which means that Liverpool or any other interested parties can sign the Italian player for between €20m-€25m.

CaughtOffside sources further understand that both North London giants, Arsenal and Tottenham, are exploring the opportunity of landing the player.

Ange Postecoglou appreciates Chiesa’s undoubted talent and has apparently asked the Tottenham directors to prioritise this transfer.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources believe that Spurs could make their move for the Italian in the coming days, which would complicate any Liverpool move for Chiesa.

With only three weeks to go until the start of the new season, fans of the Reds will be wanting to see some movement in terms of transfer business, and it remains to be seen if the Reds are able to win this particular battle.