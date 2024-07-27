After securing safety in 2023/24, Nottingham Forest are readying themselves for another season in the Premier League.

The Reds have battled against relegation in each of their two seasons since returning to the top flight for the first time since 1999, with respective 16th and 17th-place finishes and just 18 wins from 76 league matches.

But despite finishing just one place outside the relegation zone last season, Nottingham Forest were still six points from danger, even though they were handed a four-point deduction late in the season.

Tickets for games at Forest’s City Ground stadium are generally in high demand.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Nottingham Forest?

How to buy Nottingham Forest tickets

Tickets for Nottingham Forest home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Nottingham Forest membership costs start from £40 per season for adults.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Nottingham Forest tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

About the City Ground

The City Ground has been the home of Nottingham Forest since it opened in September 1898, making it one of the oldest stadiums in the country.

Forest have made numerous renovations to the stadium during its lifespan, while there have even been multiple attempts to build a new stadium elsewhere in the city. But for now, the Reds are staying put at their long-time home.

The current capacity of the City Ground is 30,404.

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.