Pep Guardiola gives surprising update about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola has insisted he could stay at Manchester City beyond the upcoming season.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract, which officially expires on June 30th, 2025.

Following his Man City side securing their fourth consecutive Premier League title — a unique feat in English football and just one of 17 trophies the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has won during his eight years at the Etihad Stadium so far — Guardiola admitted he is ‘closer to leaving than staying’.

Many are even tipping the Spaniard to become the next England manager following Gareth Southgate’s departure after the Euro 2024 final.

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s friendly clash with Italian giants AC Milan at Yankee Stadium in New York, Guardiola insisted there is still a chance he could stay and that nothing has been decided yet.

“I didn’t say I was leaving,” he said (via BBC Sport).

“Nine years at the same club is an eternity. I don’t rule out extending the contract. I want to be sure it is the right decision for the club and the players.

“When I decide, I will talk with my CEO and sporting director. But I want to start the season, and look at how everything is going and how connected we are. After, we will see.”

For now, Guardiola will remain focused on preparing his side for the 2024/25 Community Shield curtain-raiser against Man Utd at Wembley on August 10th. Before then, the Cityzens face challenging friendlies against Barcelona and Chelsea, after that aforementioned clash with Milan.