Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he would “love” Ederson to stay at the club amid rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia.

City are currently in America on their pre-season tour and face AC Milan on Saturday night having lost their first game 4-3 to Celtic.

Guardiola has taken a very young squad on tour, with a number of City’s established stars on holiday following their exploits at the Euros and Copa America.

Guardiola wants Ederson to stay

There have been question marks over the future of Ederson, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Brazilian, who has been at City since joining from Benfica in 2017 saw a move to Al-Nassr collapse despite agreeing personal terms with the Saudi outfit.

Al-Ittihad are now trying to sign the Brazil international, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has described the deal as difficult due to City wanting €50m-€60m euros for the shot stopper.

The Athletic reported that Ederson, who has two years left on his deal at the Etihad, had been affected by the praise Stefan Ortega received after filling in for the 30-year-year-old last season when he was injured.

Ederson released a statement on Instagram denying those claims, saying they were “completely false.”

The keeper is part of City’s squad for their US tour and Guardiola has said he would love him to stay and that he’s an important figure in the dressing room.

“I wish with the bottom of my heart Eddie will continue with us,” the Spaniard said.