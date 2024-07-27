Reason why Arsenal are struggling to offload Nketiah revealed

With Riccardo Calafiori finally set to join up with his new Arsenal team-mates after a protracted transfer process, Mikel Arteta will have something to smile about.

The Gunners have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, but Calafiori’s arrival may well kick start some more business for the club.

Of course, the board will be keeping a close eye on Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which could account for why they’re being a little cautious in the market place at present.

Arsenal struggling to offload Nketiah

Though it would be a surprise if Arsenal fell into the bracket of clubs who need to sell before they can buy, making the odd sale or two will certainly help balance the books, and that’s just good business practice.

Particularly when you can move players on that haven’t really impacted the first-team to the degree that you require.

That’s certainly a description that could be applied to Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old only managed four full 90 minute appearances throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign according to WhoScored.

There’s understood to be interest in his services, with Roberto De Zerbi potentially looking to take him to Ligue Un outfit, Marseille.

However, no clubs appear close to signing him at this point.

That could be because, according to La Provence (subscription required), the North Londoners are insisting on any interested parties meeting their valuation of £42m (€50M).

It’s clear that over the past couple of seasons the valuations of players in the transfer windows have gone sky high, but to be demanding £42m for a player that’s hardly played of late is a little rich.

There’s no purpose served by keeping him sat on the sidelines when he could be getting regular match time elsewhere either.