Riccardo Calafiori tipped to have similar impact to £50m Arsenal star

Riccardo Calafiori could have a similar impact to Ben White at Arsenal, according to Stuart Pearce.

The 22-year-old defender is on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates from Bologna, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Saturday that he had flown to London with his agents to complete a transfer.

???? Riccardo Calafiori, on his way to London with his agents — all set for medical tests with Arsenal! Here Calafiori with Chairman & founder of WSA Agency Alessandro Lucci and CEO Alessio Ceccarelli. ??? pic.twitter.com/aVDZJ4TYXi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2024

Calafiori’s arrival is hotly anticipated following his impressive showings for Italy at Euro 2024 this summer, while last season, he was first among his teammates for interceptions (50), aerial duels won (60), headed clearances (47), and possessions won in the defensive (107) and middle thirds (81) — also adding a team-high five assists and scoring twice to help Bologna qualify for the Champions League.

Primarily a centre-back, Calafiori is also capable of playing as a left-back and offers excellent physical and technical attributes to whichever position he takes up.

The Gunners already have some high-quality centre-back options in William Saliba, Gabriel and Jurrien Timber, but are relatively short at left-back with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior failing to truly convince.

And Pearce believes it’s Calafiori’s ability to play at full-back that will see him become a success at Arsenal, in a similar manner to Ben White on the opposite flank, who arrived from Brighton as a centre-back for £50m in 2021 (per Sky Sports) but has thrived at right-back.

“Ben White managed to be a centre-half who turned him into an attacking full-back and I think Calafiori is one of them,” former England defender Pearce told talkSPORT.

“He’s one of those defenders who is happy to advance with the ball, which he showed at the Euros well.

“I don’t think he will have too much of a problem there.”

Pearce expresses Calafiori concern

One area of concern for Pearce if Calafiori does play at left-back is his ability to defend one-on-one.

With the Premier League boasting elite wingers like Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen, Calafiori is sure to be tested like never before.

“The only problem he might have is when you’ve got to defend those one-on-one situations out wide,” Pearce added.

“How good is he at that? And that is the mark of a good full-back.”