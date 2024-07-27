Sean Dyche gives crucial fitness update after decimated Everton lose to League Two team

Sean Dyche has provided an update on the fitness of a number of key players after a threadbare Everton side lost 2-1 in a friendly to Salford City.

The Toffees took the lead shortly after half-time at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday through James Garner’s free-kick. However, they were pegged back by two goals in the final 20 minutes from the League Two side.

50' Garner whips in a free-kick to put the Toffees in front! ? 0-1 ? https://t.co/2VsWpyRq02 pic.twitter.com/fhj0tAn32J — Everton (@Everton) July 27, 2024

As embarrassing as a 2-1 defeat to a fourth-tier team looks on paper for any Premier League club, it has to be noted that Everton were without a host of key players.

Despite being able to field a starting XI featuring the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman, Dyche introduced a host of youngsters from the bench, disrupting the flow of the game in the second half.

Among the missing players were Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Vitaly Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, while new signings Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye were also unavailable.

Dyche provides update on Branthwaite, Tarkowski and Co

In a lengthy post-match interview with evertontv, Dyche addressed the fitness of Everton’s absentees.

“We’re a way short of our main group, which we know, due to injuries and we still need support through the markets, which we’re looking to do,” said Dyche.

“Tarky’s coming through things at the moment, so that’s good. Gana, we had to be careful with, but he’s coming through things and Myko’s the same. Dele’s getting closer but has still a bit to go with his fitness.

“Ili is another knock, nothing too serious, so he should be back around it next week.

“Jarrad’s making steps forwards. He’s not ready yet. He won’t be back next week but should be after that.

“The main message is they are not serious injuries but at this stage of pre-season when they’ve done a lot of work we have to be careful, hence why we took the main group of players off here as they are getting fitter and stronger after a big week, which they have had.

“Jesper’s literally just got in the door. He is up and running, though, and he’s had a good spell of pre-season work. He feels pretty good so I think he’ll be up and running pretty quickly.”

Everton host Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season but before then, they have further friendlies against Coventry City, Preston North End and AS Roma.