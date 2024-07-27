Erik ten Hag has revealed he has confidence in Marcus Rashford and believes he’s capable of repeating his goalscoring form of two seasons ago.

United are currently on their pre-season tour of America, of which Rashford is part of the travelling party, and they will face off against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Red Devils have already had two pre-season friendlies against Norwegian side Rosenborg, which ended in defeat and Rangers which they won 2-0.

Ten Hag backs Rashford

United have strengthened their forward options with the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee, and there’s a chance they could look to bolster their attacking ranks before the end of the window.

The Old Trafford outfit have a number of attacking options at their disposal, and youngster Amad Diallo could be set for a more prominent role this coming season, whilst Jadon Sancho has seemingly been reintegrated into the first team although he could still leave the club.

One player United will be hoping for much more from next season is Rashford, who endured the worst season of his career in the 2023/2024 campaign as he managed just eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, which resulted in him missing out on the England squad for Euro 2024.

That was in stark contract to the 2022/2023 campaign which saw the 26-year-old score 30 goals in all competitions and be rewarded with a lucrative new contract.

Ahead of the Arsenal game in Los Angeles Ten Hag has backed Rashford to repeat his goalscoring form of two years ago.

“Rashford can only improve himself,” Ten Hag said.

“He is capable, he has scored so many goals, and at a relatively young age, so he is capable of it.

“I’m confident and have 100% belief he can do the same as he did two years ago.”

Rashford clearly has the ability and it’s now down to the Englishman to work hard and get back to his best form, and if he can get anywhere near that he will be a key player for United as they look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish.