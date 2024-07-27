Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the agents of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze regarding a summer transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Give Me Sport, the North London club have been in contact with the 26-year-old’s agents since February. They are very interested in securing his services, but Tottenham are yet to submit an offer for him. Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Romano said: “Man City had Eze on their list already last summer, while Tottenham have been in contact with his agents since February – the interest is absolutely still there but again, no bids yet.”

The midfielder scored 11 goals and picked up four assists in the league last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club. He will add goals, creativity and flair in the final third. He has the technical attributes to slot into the wide areas as well.

The attacking midfielder will look to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of pushing for trophies. A move to Tottenham would be ideal for him.

Eberechi Eze could be a game changer

The London club have an exciting squad and a charismatic manager. They need more quality and depth in the side if they want to challenge for major trophies. Someone like Eze would certainly help them improve immensely. He can slot into the wide areas and his arrival will allow Spurs to rest the likes of James Maddison more often as well.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. Crystal Palace will not want to let him leave easily. They have recently sanctioned the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and they will not want to lose two key players in one window. Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.