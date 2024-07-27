Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to get a deal done for the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

According to journalist Massimo Pavan via Bianconero News, Tottenham have been following the 26-year-old Italian international winger closely since July 18, and they could make a move for him soon.

He has a contract with Juventus until 2025, and the Italian outfit will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and Tottenham could use a dynamic attacker like him.

Chiesa is at the peak of his career right now and he could make a big difference for Tottenham and his country. It will be interesting to see if he can get back to his best once again. The player has returned from his injury problems and impressed over the past year. But he is still away from being at his best.

Can Tottenham sign Federico Chiesa on a bargain?

Spurs will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price this summer. Given his contract situation, the Italian outfit will be under pressure to cash in on him. Spurs must look to take advantage of the situation and sign him for a knockdown price.

Meanwhile, the report from Bianconero News claims that Juventus are waiting for an offer for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Tottenham come forward with an official proposal. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and the 26-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. He could transform them in the attack.