Tottenham look to hijack deal for 43 goal Arsenal target

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make a move for Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres as they look to add a new number nine.

With the new Premier League season only a few weeks away, English clubs are trying their best to get new additions in the door as soon as possible to help boost their chances in the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately for most sides who would’ve been keen to have their entire squad together for pre-season, the European Championship and Copa America have stalled a lot of deals.

But with both competitions now over and players returning from their personal vacations, we are beginning to see a lot more activity in the market.

The Gunners who have been rumoured to be on the hunt for a new centre-forward since last summer have continuously been linked with Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres but now face potential competition from North London rivals Spurs.

According to Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou’s side has ‘entered the race’ for the 26-year-old who impressed last campaign bagging 43 goals and 15 assists.

The report also claims that Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in the striker who would cost a reported £86 million.

Since Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham have yet to replace him with an out-and-out number nine as Son Heung-Min or Richarlison operated in that position for most of last season.