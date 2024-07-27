Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is set to depart North London and join La Liga side Girona on a season-long loan deal.

As Ange Postecoglou embarks on his second season in charge of Spurs, fans will be hoping to see improvement in the side, especially given the recent financial investment.

Although they fell off later in the season, Tottenham sat at the top of the table during the first months with the likes of James Maddison and Yves Bissouma looking unplayable at times.

But after several injuries rocked their form, they struggled to recover and ended up finishing the campaign in fifth position, just two points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

With the club already welcoming some new faces this transfer window, like promising young midfielder Archie Gray, it means that several fringe players could go in the opposite direction.

The most recent of which is midfielder Gil who is reportedly on his way back to La Liga to join Girona on loan according to Fabrizio Romano.