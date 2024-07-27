Video: West Brom’s Jayson Molumby punches opponent during heated pre-season friendly

Jason Molumby was involved in a heated bust-up with midfielder Samu Costa during West Brom’s pre-season friendly against Mallorca.

The match took place at the Baggies’ training ground in Walsall on Saturday afternoon, with the Spanish visitors picking up a 1-0 win thanks to Antonio Sanchez’s 66th-minute strike.

However, despite being a pre-season friendly, the match was marred by a huge altercation between midfielders Molumby and Costa.

The incident occurred when Molumby was brought down by Costa as he raced toward the Mallorca penalty area.

Molumby quickly got to his feet and squared up to Costa, with the two exchanging words. Costa then appeared to hit Molumby on the shoulder, with the Republic of Ireland international quickly retaliating by punching Costa.

The two players then grappled each other to the ground and were quickly surrounded by players from both sides, with some trying to break up the fight and others getting involved in heated exchanges of their own.

Watch the fiery incident below: