West Ham’s true ambitions to be tested as Duran deal in the balance

The next few weeks are set to be hugely important for West Ham United.

In Julen Lopetegui, they have a manager who has shown previously that he will walk away from a job (Wolves) if he doesn’t believe he’s getting the right backing.

So far, the new man in charge has only seen Max Kilman, his old captain at Wolves, an untried and untested Luis Guilherme and ageing keeper, Wes Foderingham through the door at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui might not land his preferred West Ham targets

That’s hardly the transfer business of a supposed progressive outfit.

Indeed, the true ambitions of the club are going to be put under the microscope shortly.

It appears the club have lost out on the transfer of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and according to GOAL, Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has turned down the chance to play for the club.

The Irons are known to want to sign exciting Colombian striker, Jhon Duran, from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, however, there remains a stumbling block.

According to The Standard, Villa are holding out for £40m for the hit-man, more than double what they paid for him back in Jan 2023.

Given that the Hammers had already offered £32m plus Lewis Orford, they’re not that far from where Villa want them to be – and yet it appears the club are still dragging their heels.

For all of the talk that West Ham are a big club, the proof will be seen by whether they get this deal across the line and give Lopetegui the players he needs.

If they simply keep missing out on targets because David Sullivan won’t go that extra distance in negotiations, then supporters will have their answer as to just whereabouts in the food chain the Hammers remain.