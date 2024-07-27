Spain star training alone amid reported West Ham, Aston Villa summer interest

Sergi Roberto has been training alone this summer amid links with a move to West Ham United, according to reports.

Although he’s not always been first choice, Roberto is something of a Barcelona legend, joining the club’s youth system in 2006 and going on to make 373 senior appearances across all competitions between 2010 and 2014.

Roberto — who often played as either a defensive midfielder or a right-back — won seven La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues among a host of other honours during his time with the Blaugrana.

However, his long stay at the club came to an end this summer as his contract expired, with the 11-time Spain international now a free agent.

And according to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via West Ham Zone), Roberto is now training on his own amid reported interest from West Ham, who are preparing for their first season under compatriot Julen Lopetegui.

Catalunya Radio report that Aston Villa and Ajax are also exploring a possible move for the 32-year-old.

It’s understood there is still a slim chance Barcelona will offer Roberto a new deal to immediately return to the club.

However, he’s likely to find more playing time at West Ham who, at present, have Czech Republic international Vladimir Coufal as their only senior right-back.

Various reports (including from the Mirror) have also linked West Ham with out-of-favour Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.