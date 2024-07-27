West Ham lose out on yet another transfer deal and Lopetegui will be furious

It’s turning into another disaster of a transfer window for West Ham United, and that’s bound to alarm Julen Lopetegui.

With only three weeks to go until the season starts, the Hammers have only managed to get deals for Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham over the line, and that isn’t the business of a progressive outfit.

Lopetegui likely furious that Mazraoui deal to West Ham is off

Although there’s an expectation that the football at the London Stadium will be markedly better under the Spaniard than it was under David Moyes, Lopetegui does still need the right type of player to be able to execute his vision.

As managers have always found with the West Ham board, if there’s a way of saving money they will, and that’s essentially meant the collapse of deals that were in the palm of their hand.

??? EXCL | Noussair #Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF! No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations ?? ?? Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui.… pic.twitter.com/vGGFBclRJr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2024

As Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg advanced on X (formerly Twitter), the Hammers already had an agreement with Noussair Mazraoui and Bayern Munich on a deal.

But it seems that it was Irons chairman, David Sullivan, who refused to pay a little bit extra in agent’s commission – and that has seen the deal dramatically collapse.

What’s more, the outlet also note that Man United are now back on the scene and look likely to steal the right-back from the East Londoners.

If this is how things are going to be at the London Stadium, then it’s going to be a long, hard season ahead for Lopetegui and his squad.

Not to mention that a toxic atmosphere may return at home games if supporters vocally protest at the continued lack of ambition being shown by the club.