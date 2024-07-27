West Ham urged to make ambitious £68m double swoop this summer

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged the club to make an ambitious £68m double swoop this summer.

The Hammers are preparing for life under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who takes over from Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes.

And already, it’s been a busy summer of incomings and outgoings, with Mix Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham all arriving at the London Stadium, while the likes of Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer and Flynn Downes have been sold.

But West Ham may not be done yet, with reports linking them with summer moves for England striker Ivan Toney and France midfielder N’Golo Kante.

McAvennie urges West Ham to make double swoop this summer

McAvennie — who scored 39 goals in 122 appearances for the Hammers in the 1980s and 90s — has urged West Ham to do what it takes to sign Toney and Kante, who could cost a combined £68m.

“Wow. If they could get him for £50million, I’d bite their hand off. £50million for him and £18million for Kante, we won’t need anyone else – that’ll do!” McAvennie told West Ham Zone.

“Sorry, but Antonio is 34 years old now. Ivan Toney would be great for West Ham. I wanted Ollie Watkins but he went to Aston Villa and he’s just been outstanding. I hope they don’t let Toney go elsewhere. Go and get him! What a player he is.

“He’s a danger man, puts himself about, holds the ball up, and is everything you want. He can play by himself or with someone beside him. He’s my kind of striker. If they can get him for £50million, it would be a great deal.”