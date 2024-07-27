West Ham have switched their attention back to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka after a move for Bayern Munich right back Noussair Mazraoui fell through according to reports.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen new manager Julen Lopetegui’s squad ahead of the new campaign and have targeted right back as an area that needs strengthening.

The London Stadium outfit have so far signed winger Luis Guilherme, defender Max Kilman and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, but will need more reinforcements if they are to improve on last season’s ninth place finish.

West Ham looking to complete Wan-Bissaka deal

With the Mazraoui deal falling through it now leaves United with the opportunity to sweep in and complete a deal for the Morocco international.

The deal is believed to have fallen through because of a disagreement with the right back’s agent, despite having an agreement in place with Bayern.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that in order to fund any move the Red Devils must first sell Wan-Bissaka, and United have reportedly lowered their asking price to between £10m-£15m.

Plettenberg added that West Ham have now switched their focus to the 26-year-old, who they were linked with earlier in the summer and are set to hold talks with United over the weekend.

??? After the failed deal with Noussair #Mazraoui, West Ham is now focusing on Aaron Wan-Bissaka! New talks are planned for the next 48 hours. ManUtd have lowered their demands. Price valuation of around £10-15m now. No agreements yet. #WHUFC @SkySportDE ????????? pic.twitter.com/AD2dqcBfDx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2024

Wan-Bissaka only has one year left remaining on his contract so West Ham would be able to sign the former Crystal Palace man for a cut price deal, but he’s also been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The right back has made 190 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit and has won the Carabao and FA Cup during his time at the club, but it appears he could have played his final game for the Red Devils.

Last season Czech international Vladamir Coufal was first choice, but it appears the Hammer are looking to revamp their defence for the new campaign.