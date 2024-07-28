Tottenham Hotspur agree transfer deal for 8g/4a teenager

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok from Gangwon FC.

The 18-year-old has penned a deal through 2030 and will join Spurs in January 2025.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement for Yang Min-hyeok to join the Club from K League 1 side Gangwon FC, subject to work permit and international clearance,” Spurs said in a short statement posted on their website on Sunday.

“Yang, who turned 18 in April, has agreed a deal that will run until 2030 and will join us in January, 2025.”

Who is Yang Min-hyeok?

We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement to sign Yang Min-Hyeok from Gangwon FC, subject to work permit and international clearance. He will join us in January 2025. Welcome to Tottenham, Yang ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 28, 2024

Despite his tender age, Min-hyeok has already shone at senior club level, netting eight goals and providing four assists in 25 K League appearances for Gangwon so far in 2024. His first goal for the club in a 4-2 defeat to Gwangju in March saw him become the youngest K League goalscorer in 11 years.

The teenager is a right-footed winger who is comfortable on either flank and is also turning heads at youth national team level, picking up 23 caps for South Korea at U16 and U17 levels combined, scoring twice and providing another two assists.

Min-hyeok is enjoying a run of three straight K League Young Player of the Month awards, scooping the crown in April, May and June.

Alongside current club captain Son Heung-min and Lee Young-pyo, Min-hyeok is the third South Korean player to sign for Tottenham.