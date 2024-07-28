Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Jesus and commented on the physical improvements of the Brazilian after another injury-plagued season.

After arriving from Manchester City two years ago, Jesus looked completely unplayable, as his dynamism added another dimension to the Gunners, who made the step up from Champions League hopefuls to title contenders.

However the Brazilian forward suffered a devastating knee injury which kept him out for several months, upon returning to the first team Jesus struggled to regain his initial form as he had issue after issue.

Although he was surely disappointed that he missed out on Brazil’s Copa America tournament, it gave the Brazilian time to focus completely on his physical well-being.

The 27-year-old was on the scoresheet during his side’s 2-1 pre-season win against Manchester United at the Sofi Stadium, poking home a beautiful cross from Ethan Nwaneri.

Speaking after the contest, Arteta praised the performance of Jesus and commented on his improved physical fitness.

“He looks really good,” he said via the Mirror.

“He has come in top condition again. And when you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation you don’t have a player. He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him.”

The Gunners will take on Liverpool in their next pre-season clash next Thursday before playing German champions Bayer Leverkusen.