Man United could turn to surprise solution to back-and-forth midfielder transfer saga

Manchester United could reportedly make a somewhat surprise decision on the future of Sofyan Amrabat, and bring him back on loan from Fiorentina for a second season.

The Morocco international spent last season on loan at Man Utd and started slowly before improving a bit towards the end of the campaign.

While it might have initially seemed unlikely for the Red Devils to keep Amrabat, it then more recently looked like they could keep him by signing him permanently after all.

Now, however, the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, United could actually end up signing Amrabat on loan again.

The 27-year-old surely has a role to play at United as Casemiro isn’t getting any younger, while Scott McTominay is probably also not likely to be a regular starter next season after some mixed performances as a squad player down the years.

Amrabat could do an important job for United, even if they’re not entirely convinced about signing him permanently, with another loan move perhaps a smart option for all involved.

United would then have another useful option in midfield for another season without committing to a permanent deal that might not be the best bit of long-term business.

Still, one imagines that wouldn’t suit Fiorentina that well as they’ll surely want to make money from selling him at some point, so it will be interesting to see if they go along with it, or if they look to offer the player to other clubs.

Amrabat would surely be tempting for several big sides out there, and the player himself might also be keen to get a permanent move rather than having another year of uncertainty about what will happen next.