Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding since moving to the Portuguese league and he managed to score 43 goals and pick up 15 assists in all competitions last season.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all registered their interest in signing the player, according to Football Insider.

The Swedish international is widely regarded as one of the finest goal scorers in European football right now and he could transform all four clubs.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson last summer and the former La Liga striker has been quite underwhelming. Chelsea need an upgrade and the 26-year-old Sporting CP star could be the ideal acquisition. He has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer and he will help out creatively as well.

Similarly, Tottenham are crying out for a reliable finisher since the departure of Harry Kane. Gyokeres would be the ideal acquisition and he could transform them in the final third.

Liverpool and Arsenal want Gyokeres as well

Liverpool could use a reliable finisher as well, especially with the way Darwin Nunez has performed. The Uruguayan international remains a quality player, but he struggled to finish clear cut chances last season. Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, the Gunners need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who scored just four goals in the league last season. They cannot hope to win the league title with him, leading the line.

The Swedish international striker could be the ideal fit for all four clubs and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him. The striker has a £86 million release clause in his contract and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition this summer.