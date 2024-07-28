Arsenal join Chelsea in the race to sign Premier League star with 32-G/A last season

Arsenal are interested in signing the Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez this summer.

The North London giants need to bring in a reliable goalscorer who can lead the line for them. Gabriel Jesus was quite underwhelming last season and he scored just four times in the league.

Arsenal need an upgrade on him if they are serious about winning the league title and pushing for the Champions League trophy. Someone like Alvarez could make a big difference for them in the final third.

The 24-year-old has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester City and he could be tempted to move on this summer. Arsenal will be an exciting destination for him and they might be able to provide him with regular game time.

The Argentine international is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Alvarez scored 19 goals last season and picked up 13 assists along the way as well. His numbers are likely to improve when he’s playing regularly. He could transform Arsenal in the attack if he joins the club.

Chelsea keen on Julian Alvarez

As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal will face competition from Chelsea for his signature. The Blues are keeping tabs on his situation as well and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

Chelsea will need to sign a quality striker and Alvarez could solve their goalscoring problems. The Copa America 2024 winner would be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester City are unlikely to let him leave for a nominal fee. Arsenal and Chelsea will have to shell out a premium in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.