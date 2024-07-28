Arsenal pushing to bring £21m-rated Euro 2024 star back to the Premier League

Arsenal are hoping to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad this summer.

According to 90 Min, they will step up their interest in signing the Spanish international midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

The 28-year-old has been a long-term target for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta is pushing the North London club to get the deal done. Merino has proven himself in La Liga and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The 28-year-old was a key player for Spain during the Euro 2024 this summer and he helped them win the tournament. He scored a vital goal in extra time to win the quarter-finals against Germany as well.

Arsenal need someone who will add control, composure and defensive quality to the side. The 28-year-old would be the ideal fit alongside Declan Rice.

Mikel Merino could be available on a bargain

The player could be available for a fee of around £21 million this summer and Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. The likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the Spanish international as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The player has previously played in the Premier League with Newcastle United and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal will be quite attractive. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been pushing for the league title over the last two seasons. Signing the right players this summer could finally see them overtake Manchester City to the title.

If Arsenal managed to sign him for £21 million, the move could prove to be a bargain.