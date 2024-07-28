Talks planned: Arsenal need to finalise sale before proceeding with top transfer target

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Arsenal reportedly need to complete the sale of Emile Smith Rowe before they can then proceed to target a potential deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Spain international looks like a fine opportunity on the market at the moment due to the fact that his Sociedad contract expires next summer, making him a free agent by that time.

This will surely mean there’s a chance for Arsenal and others to swoop for Merino for below market value this year, which seems ideal as the Gunners invested such big money on Declan Rice in that area of the pitch last summer, so will perhaps be keen to avoid another mammoth deal in that department.

See below from Fabrizio Romano’s X page as he also explains that Smith Rowe’s sale looks like being key to moving forward in talks over Merino…

Merino has shone in La Liga and also showed his quality at Euro 2024, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side perhaps the perfect set-up for him.

Merino transfer not the only Spanish midfielder being eyed by Arsenal

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Arsenal are interested in a potential loan move for Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer.

Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz

It has at times been felt that Merino’s preference would be to stay in Spain, and Romano has also said in his post above that the 28-year-old is not the only name on the north London giants’ list in that position.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to AC Milan duo being linked with Bayern Munich transfers
Mikel Arteta full of praise for £38.5m man and describes him as a big addition to the team
Chelsea priced out of a move for 24-year-old, Blues to land La Liga star instead

Ruiz and Merino could both be quality additions at Arsenal, and it may even be that there’s room for both as Smith Rowe might not be the only player we see leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Thomas Partey also previously regarded as someone who might be allowed to leave if the right offer comes along, CaughtOffside understands.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe Fabrizio Romano Mikel Merino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.