Talks planned: Arsenal need to finalise sale before proceeding with top transfer target

Arsenal reportedly need to complete the sale of Emile Smith Rowe before they can then proceed to target a potential deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Spain international looks like a fine opportunity on the market at the moment due to the fact that his Sociedad contract expires next summer, making him a free agent by that time.

This will surely mean there’s a chance for Arsenal and others to swoop for Merino for below market value this year, which seems ideal as the Gunners invested such big money on Declan Rice in that area of the pitch last summer, so will perhaps be keen to avoid another mammoth deal in that department.

See below from Fabrizio Romano’s X page as he also explains that Smith Rowe’s sale looks like being key to moving forward in talks over Merino…

???? Arsenal are prepared to advance in talks with Mikel Merino's camp next week, after positive contacts. He's not only name on list but well positioned; price tag requested by Real Sociedad will be key. Arteta appreciates him; as soon as ESR leaves, Arsenal can proceed. pic.twitter.com/Z9o91NrnMn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2024

Merino has shone in La Liga and also showed his quality at Euro 2024, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side perhaps the perfect set-up for him.

Merino transfer not the only Spanish midfielder being eyed by Arsenal

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Arsenal are interested in a potential loan move for Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer.

It has at times been felt that Merino’s preference would be to stay in Spain, and Romano has also said in his post above that the 28-year-old is not the only name on the north London giants’ list in that position.

Ruiz and Merino could both be quality additions at Arsenal, and it may even be that there’s room for both as Smith Rowe might not be the only player we see leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Thomas Partey also previously regarded as someone who might be allowed to leave if the right offer comes along, CaughtOffside understands.