Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes could be seen trolling Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during yesterday’s friendly clash in the US.

Watch below as the Brazilian centre-back responds to Onana’s attempted distraction antics before the penalty was taken, with the Man Utd ‘keeper pointing in the very direction that the Gunners man ended up shooting in, and scoring…

Gabriel Magalhães telling André Onana to be quiet after hammering his penalty past him. ? pic.twitter.com/OPiObgBRWD — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 28, 2024

Pictures from ESPN

Gabriel clearly didn’t think too much of what Onana was trying to do, as he told the Cameroon shot-stopper that he was being too mouthy with his gestures after putting the ball in the back of the net.

Arsenal won 2-1 against United thanks to goals from the other two Gabriels in their team – Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

A penalty shoot-out then followed at full time anyway, as had been arranged beforehand, with United winning that 4-3.