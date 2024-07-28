Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus has got his “spark” back after the Brazilian scored in the 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Jesus equalised after Rasmus Hojlund had opened the scoring in the Los Angeles, before Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the 81st minute.

The Brazil international struggled last season with injury problems, and with Arsenal possibly in the market for a new centre forward, Jesus really needs a good pre-season.

Arteta thinks Jesus has his spark back

Jesus was hampered by a knee problem last season and could only manager four goals in 27 Premier League appearances, and eight in 36 appearances in all competitions.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer before he decided to stay at RB Leipzig, and any move for a centre forward appears to have gone quiet, although there have been recent links to Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal need Jesus to have a good season, and rediscover his goalscoring touch if they are to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City.

After the game against United Arteta was full of praise for the 27-year-old saying he’s got his spark back and has a point to prove.

“It is a fact (he has changed) and you can see, the way he looks, his rhythm, his sharpness, the way he is moving,” Arteta said.

“And you can see in his eyes as well that there is again some spark there because he has now got a point to prove and that is good.

“He looks really good. He looks really sharp. He has changed a lot of things over the summer. He has come in top condition again.

“He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of himself. He has realised that. And I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again.”

Arteta and Jesus himself will be hoping his good form continues as the Gunners take on Liverpool next in Philadelphia.